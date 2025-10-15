Trump says Olympics 2028 could be moved from Los Angeles

President concerned about California situation, ready to relocate the event

US President Donald Trump has threatened that he may push for the relocation of the 2028 Summer Olympics from Los Angeles if there are security concerns or if the city’s preparations for the tournament prove ineffective. According to him, if necessary, he would find a way to obtain permission from the International Olympic Committee.

Details: Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Trump stressed that he is worried about the situation in California, especially in light of the large-scale wildfires sweeping the region. He sharply criticized state governor Gavin Newsom, stating that he is “not doing his job well.”

“If he doesn’t cooperate, we’ll have to take tough action,” Trump said.

The President added that he is ready to reach out to the newly elected IOC chief Kirsty Coventry to discuss the situation. Trump acknowledged that moving the Olympics would require coordination at the international level, but noted that decisive action would be necessary if there are threats to security.

