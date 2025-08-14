Troilo Seals Surprise Move to Parma

Per reports from Italian and Argentine outlets, Mariano Troilo will leave Belgrano to join Parma in a deal worth roughly eight million euros. The center-back, recently linked with a move to Pisa, changed course after the Emilia-based club presented a more compelling offer.

The transfer was confirmed on Wednesday, when Italian sources indicated that the Crusaders had won the race for the defender. Troilo will not travel with Belgrano’s squad to Mar del Plata for Friday’s match against Aldosivi, although he has continued training normally while awaiting the final agreement.

The 24-year-old played his last match for the Córdoba side last Saturday, a 2-1 win over Banfield, giving the home fans a fitting farewell. The sale will provide a significant financial boost for Belgrano, something club president Luis Fabián Artime had recently underlined as vital.

A product of Belgrano’s youth academy, Troilo made 57 appearances and scored two goals for the club, gradually becoming a mainstay in Ricardo Zielinski’s defense. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Argentine national team for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Now, he embarks on his first European adventure with a Parma side betting on his potential and defensive strength.