Transfer Window : Hakim Ziyech Signs with Wydad Casablanca

Hakim Ziyech is back.

Talented Moroccan player Hakim Ziyech is back in action. Hakim Ziyech has chosen to return to where it all began, in Morocco, having been a free agent since the end of his spell with Al Duhail.

This is indeed an official commitment from the former captain of the Moroccan national team, according to the web media 360 Sport. According to 360 Sport, Hakim Ziyech has officially signed with Wydad Casablanca until the end of the season. Thus, at 32, the Moroccan international will experience Botola Pro for the first time.

Looking for a new lease of life after mixed spells at Galatasaray and then Qatar, Ziyech hopes to regain his best performance in the jersey of the Reds, currently competing in the CAF Cup. His "surprise" return to the Moroccan championship has sparked much debate, as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career.