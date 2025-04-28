Transfer target of top clubs Mastantuono remains at River Plate until the end of the year

For a long time, European top clubs have been keeping an eye on River Plate's attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono, and rumors of his transfer persist even after the transfer window has closed. However, club board member Stefano Di Carlo has a different opinion.

Details: Di Carlo stated on ESPN that the 17-year-old midfielder will stay at the club at least until the end of the year, adding that this is already certain. What will happen next is unknown, as his contract runs until 2026.

Reminder: Manchester United was the latest contender for Mastantuono, although the list is already quite extensive: Real and Atletico Madrid, Inter, and Barcelona. Mastantuono's contract includes a release clause that was initially set at 45 million euros but was later increased to 50 million euros. Manchester United, however, is willing to pay slightly less.