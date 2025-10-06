Transfer Market : Saudi Arabia, Boubacar Niakh's new destination

A new start for Boubacar Niakh

Between the Senegalese and Saudi Arabian leagues, Boubacar Niakh's choice is undoubtedly clear. The Senegalese striker has just signed a one-year contract with Al Qous, a Saudi second division club.

Boubacar Niakh is leaving Pikine for Saudi Arabia, a new destination that will pave the way for the Senegalese international, as he comes off a difficult season at AS Pikine. Boubacar has decided to terminate his contract and seek a new challenge in the Gulf.