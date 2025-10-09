Transfer : Layousse Samb signs with Stade Lavallois

Layousse Samb continues his adventure in France.

Senegalese international Joseph Layousse Samb is taking a new direction in his professional life. His career is taking a new direction. The former Teungueth FC left-back and Senegalese defender has signed with Stade Lavallois, a club playing in the French Ligue 2.

Since being named best left-back at the last CHAN, where he reached the semi-finals with the local Lions, Layousse Samb has continued to achieve remarkable feats. For this new adventure, ambition remains his priority.

"I am very happy and proud to have signed with Laval. This is my first professional contract abroad, a great pleasure and an honor. It will push me to redouble my efforts. I thank God, the work continues," he said.

Regarding his goals with Laval, Layousse Samb is determined :

"The goal is to play as many matches as possible, to help the team achieve its ambitions, and to make my mark at this club. Performing well will allow me to progress and reveal myself to the biggest clubs in the world."

This new adventure looks promising for the talented Senegalese player.