Transfer : Jules Armand Kooh joins Dynamo de Douala

Returning home.

Cameroonian Jules Armand Kooh has joined Dynamo Douala, a Cameroonian club. Just one year after leaving for the African Club of Tunis, the Cameroonian striker has signed with Dynamo Douala. This comes as a surprise, as he had signed with the Tunisian club until 2027.

This recruitment is not the first, as Dynamo management has been increasing its recruitment efforts in recent days. Jules Armand Kooh's return to Cameroon is synonymous with hope for the player who aims to land another opportunity abroad.