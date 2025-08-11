RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tragedy Strikes in Uruguay After Clásico: Two Dead After Shooting

Football news Today, 17:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to local media reports, Peñarol’s 3-0 win over Nacional in the Clausura Tournament was overshadowed by a deadly shooting in Toledo, Canelones. Hours after the behind-closed-doors match in Montevideo, an off-duty 24-year-old police officer shot and killed two Nacional fans following an argument over club flags.

The clash began when a group of Peñarol supporters, gathered in a house decorated with team banners, was confronted by Nacional fans. Accounts differ: some claim it was an attempted flag theft, while the officer stated that shots were fired at the house. The confrontation ended when the officer, who was a member of the party inside the house, used his service weapon, firing fifteen rounds, as captured by security footage.

The Interior Ministry reported that two motorcycles carrying six people approached, one armed. The officer went inside, retrieved his weapon, and opened fire, killing two. Prosecutors are investigating whether it was self-defense or excessive use of force; the officer remains free without charges.

The match itself, decided by goals from Maximiliano Silvera, Emanuel Gularte, and Matías Arezo, was played without spectators due to sanctions against both clubs following previous violent incidents.

