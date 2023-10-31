Toronto - Los Angeles, Vancouver - Nashville: NHL Matchday Preview

From Tuesday night, October 31st, to Wednesday, November 1st, the National Hockey League will feature only two matches. Toronto will host Los Angeles, while Vancouver will face off against Nashville.

Daily Sports has compiled the NHL match schedule for this game day. It is worth noting that the matches will commence according to Central European Time.

Toronto - Los Angeles - 1:00

Vancouver - Nashville - 3:00

As a reminder, here are the results from the previous NHL game day.