Toronto FC Ends Brynhildsen Loan as Forward Joins Bodø/Glimt

Toronto FC and forward Ola Brynhildsen have agreed to terminate his loan deal early, according to TFC Republic and Waking the Red. The 26-year-old, who managed just two goals in 22 appearances in MLS, returns to Europe and has officially joined Bodø/Glimt on loan from FC Midtjylland.

Brynhildsen began his professional career at Stabæk in 2017 before moving to Molde, where he won a league title and featured regularly in European competitions. After signing with Midtjylland, he briefly returned to Molde on loan last fall, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 11 matches. His new destination is Bodø/Glimt, who will compete in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season — the first Norwegian club to do so in 18 years, per the team’s official website.

Presented in Norway on Tuesday, Brynhildsen expressed his excitement about joining the Eliteserien champions. “I’ve always admired how Glimt play and I had a desire to be part of it,” he said. The forward described himself as a direct, attacking player eager to adapt quickly to the team’s high-energy style.

His departure from Toronto comes after a frustrating spell plagued by injuries and a lack of consistency in front of goal. While his time in MLS never lived up to expectations, the move to Bodø/Glimt offers him a fresh start and the chance to fulfill a dream: walking out to the Champions League anthem on Norwegian soil. The loan deal runs until the end of 2025, giving him a platform to relaunch his career at the highest level in Europe.