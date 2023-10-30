Today the Ballon d'Or award will be presented. All the nominees and how to watch

On October 30, the Ballon d'Or award will be presented in Paris. It will be awarded to the best football player in the world in 2022.

DailySports has collected all the information about the upcoming event.

The award will be presented at the Théâtre du Châtelet. It was founded in 1956 by France Football magazine. The best player in the world is chosen by voting, in which captains and coaches of national teams and sports journalists take part.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the most Golden Ball awards. He won the award 7 times. Last year, Karim Benzema won the award.

Men's Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter/Manchester United), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al-Hilal).

Defenders: Josko Guardiol (Leipzig/Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Kim Min-jae (Napoli/Bayern).

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri (all three - Manchester City), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG/Inter Miami), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Erlin Haaland, Julian Alvarez (both Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) "/"Al-Ittihad"), Vinicius (Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Victor Osimhen ( Napoli), Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG).

Women's Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente/Aston Villa), Mary Earps (Manchester United).

Defenders: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Amanda Ilestedt (PSG/Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Wendie Renard, Mapi Leon (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Georgia Steinway (Bayern), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg/Manchester City), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Hinata Miyazawa (Minavi Sendai/Manchester United), Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati (both Barcelona), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Alba Redondo (Levante), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Fridolina Rolfo, Salma Paralluelo, Asisat Oshoala (all three - Barcelona), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Hayley Raso (Manchester City/Real Madrid), Linda Caicedo (Deportivo Cali/Real Madrid), Sophia Smith (Portland), Diani Kadidiatou (PSG/Lyon), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Eva Payot, Alexandra Popp (both Wolfsburg), Debinha (Kansas City).

Kopa Trophy (the best player under 21)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid), Elye Wahi (Montpellier/Lens), Gavi (Barcelona), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Pedri (Barcelona), Antonio Silva (Benfica),

Xavi Simons (Paris Saint-Germain), Rasmus Hejlund (Atalanta/Manchester United)

"Yashin Trophy" (the best goalkeeper)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al-Hilal), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb/Fenerbahçe), Mike Maignan (Milan), Andre Onana (Internazionale) /Manchester United, Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Brice Samba (Lance), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Ederson (Manchester City)

The broadcast will begin at 19:00 European time. It can be viewed on the YouTube channel of the newspaper L'Équipe.