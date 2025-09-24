Tigres Face Atlas at El Volcán With Gignac’s Possible Return

Tigres host Atlas at Estadio Universitario on Wednesday in Matchday 10 of the Apertura 2025. Local reports indicate the Monterrey side enter as favorites with 16 points but under pressure to show consistency after a mixed start. Their attack remains strong, yet defensive lapses have cost them crucial results.

Attention will be on André-Pierre Gignac, who has rejoined full training and could see minutes, though a starting role remains uncertain. The French striker has only played three matches this season, scoring once, and his recurring absences have raised concerns. Still, his presence could inspire the team and supporters.

Atlas arrive in crisis, winless in 11 consecutive games and sitting near the bottom with just seven points. The return of coach Diego Cocca has not stabilized the squad, which continues to struggle defensively and lacks a reliable attack. Serbian forward Uros Durdevic has yet to find form, reflecting the team’s broader issues.

The encounter adds extra drama as Cocca returns to El Volcán, where he previously coached Tigres before departing abruptly to take charge of Mexico’s national team. A hostile reception awaits him from the local crowd.

Tigres are expected to dominate possession and push for an early lead, while Atlas will likely sit deep and rely on isolated counterattacks. The contrast is clear: Tigres must win to stay near the top, while Atlas desperately seek a result to halt their downward spiral.