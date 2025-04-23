Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay

Despite growing speculation about his departure at the end of the Clausura 2025, André-Pierre Gignac will remain with Tigres UANL. Club president Mauricio Culebro confirmed that the French striker has agreed to extend his stay for one more year, according to statements given to local media.

“With Gignac, it’s practically done. He’s going to stay another year,” Culebro revealed. “He contributes so much on and off the pitch. His quality, strength, and how well he takes care of himself are invaluable.”

The announcement brings relief to Tigres fans who feared that the star forward might retire, potentially marking the end of an iconic era for the club. Since joining in 2015, Gignac has become a living legend in Mexican football, playing a vital role in the team’s domestic and international successes.

His renewed deal means Gignac is set to complete a decade with the Monterrey-based club, further solidifying his legacy as one of Tigres’ all-time greats. Even at 39, the Frenchman remains a key figure in the squad and a respected leader in the locker room.

Tigres is also working to secure the future of another club legend. Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán is in ongoing negotiations to renew his contract. “Nahuel wants to stay, and we want him to stay. The talks are simple—just a matter of ironing out the details,” Culebro added.

The Argentine shot-stopper, who has also played a crucial role in the team’s recent glory years, is reportedly keen to extend his tenure.