"This is not football, it's a power play." Tebas slams Real Madrid's behavior
The behavior of Real Madrid in the public space is openly irritating many, and in light of recent events surrounding the Copa del Rey final, La Liga president Javier Tebas did not stay on the sidelines and commented on the latest attacks.
Details: Tebas, in his X account, highlighted not only Real's criticism towards himself but also towards the head of the Spanish federation, Rafael Louzan, and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, as they do not comply with Real's wishes.
The La Liga president also stated that Real got upset with the referees precisely after they claimed harassment by the club's television.
Reminder: In response to the referees' press conference, Real demanded a change of referees, and soon after canceled pre-match events and even threatened to refuse to take the field in the final match against Barcelona.