"This is not football, it's a power play." Tebas slams Real Madrid's behavior

The behavior of Real Madrid in the public space is openly irritating many, and in light of recent events surrounding the Copa del Rey final, La Liga president Javier Tebas did not stay on the sidelines and commented on the latest attacks.

Details: Tebas, in his X account, highlighted not only Real's criticism towards himself but also towards the head of the Spanish federation, Rafael Louzan, and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, as they do not comply with Real's wishes.

Esto no es fútbol, es control de poder.



❌ No le gusta Tebas porque no le hace lo que él quiere.

❌ No le gusta Ceferin porque no hace lo que él quiere.

❌ No le gusta Louzán porque no hace lo que él quiere.

❌ No le gustan los comentaristas de TV porque no dicen lo que él… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 25, 2025

The La Liga president also stated that Real got upset with the referees precisely after they claimed harassment by the club's television.

Reminder: In response to the referees' press conference, Real demanded a change of referees, and soon after canceled pre-match events and even threatened to refuse to take the field in the final match against Barcelona.