There was a sensation. Known pairs of finalists of the World Hockey Championship

Yesterday, 15:09
In Prague, Czech Republic, today, May 25, the semifinal matches of the current World Championship took place.

First on the ice were the hosts of the tournament and the Swedish team. The match was exciting, and in the first period alone, the teams scored four goals. The Czechs managed to come back twice and then overwhelmed their opponents, securing a convincing 7-3 victory. Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Nečas scored three goals, while stars Tomáš Zohorna and David Pastrňák did not contribute any points.

In the second game, the tournament favorite, Team Canada, faced the Swiss team. There was no shortage of surprises here. In response to goals by Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter, the Canadians replied with a goal by Chris Tanev. In the third period, under intense pressure, Switzerland faltered. Captain John Tavares equalized, and in overtime, the teams could not determine a winner. The fate of the final spot was decided in a shootout, where luck favored the European team. Dylan Cozens missed the crucial shot.

As a result, Canada will play Sweden for third place, while the Czechs and the Swiss will compete for the gold medals. Both matches will take place tomorrow, May 26.

World Championship. Semifinals
Sweden — Czech Republic — 3:7 (2:2, 1:3, 0:2)
Canada — Switzerland — 2:3 SO (0:2, 1:0, 1:0, 0:0)

