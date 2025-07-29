There are currently no signs of life. Former German biathlete involved in mountain accident

Former German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier was involved in a horrific accident in the mountains, and rescuers are currently trying to locate her.

Details: According to ZDF, the athlete was climbing in alpine style when she was caught in a rockfall. The incident occurred on July 28 around noon at an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters.

Quote: "Her climbing partner immediately called emergency services, and the rescue operation was launched without delay. Due to the remoteness of the area, a helicopter was only able to reach the site on the morning of July 29. An international mountain rescue team is now coordinating the rescue effort, supported by experienced international climbers in the region," the statement said.

However, because of the ongoing risk of further rockfalls, no one has been able to reach her. During a helicopter flyover, it was determined that the experienced mountaineer had sustained at least serious injuries. At the moment, no signs of life have been detected.

Recall: On July 3, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died in a car accident. Spanish police have already determined the causes of the tragedy.