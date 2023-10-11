The Ukrainian national team will play against Italy in Leverkusen

Ukraine will play its final qualification match for the 2024 European Championship against Italy at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, as announced by the Ukrainian Football Association.

Negotiations have resulted in an agreement to hold the Ukraine vs. Italy match at the magnificent BayArena stadium.

"The Ukrainian Football Association expresses its sincere gratitude to the leadership of the German club Bayer for their fruitful cooperation and support provided to Ukrainian football. Special thanks go to the German Football Association for their assistance and support in organizing this match, as well as for their support of Ukraine during challenging times. We value this and will always remember your hospitality," said Vadim Kostyuchenko, the First Vice-President of the UAF.

Fernando Carro, the CEO of Bayer, expressed his delight that the match will be held at their arena. Ukrainians and Italians living in the Rhineland region will have the opportunity to come and support their favorite national teams.

It's worth noting that the next European Championship 2024 qualification match between Ukraine and North Macedonia will take place on October 14th in Prague. The match against Malta will be held on October 17th at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

The match between the national teams of Ukraine and Italy will take place on November 20th at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, Germany.