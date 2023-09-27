The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named

The magazine FourFourTwo has named the top ten football players of the 2000s, players who changed the game.

According to the publication, the best footballer of the 2000s was the Brazilian Ronaldinho. He was followed in the ranking by Zinedine Zidane, with another Brazilian player, Kaka, in third place.

Also, two players who are still active in their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, made it into the ranking. FourFourTwo presented a list of the top 50 players who showcased their skills best at the beginning of the 21st century.

The top twenty football players of the 2000s: