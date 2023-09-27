The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named
Football news Today, 16:34
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/ronaldinho/
The magazine FourFourTwo has named the top ten football players of the 2000s, players who changed the game.
According to the publication, the best footballer of the 2000s was the Brazilian Ronaldinho. He was followed in the ranking by Zinedine Zidane, with another Brazilian player, Kaka, in third place.
Also, two players who are still active in their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, made it into the ranking. FourFourTwo presented a list of the top 50 players who showcased their skills best at the beginning of the 21st century.
The top twenty football players of the 2000s:
- 1. Ronaldinho, Brazil
- 2. Zinedine Zidane, France
- 3. Kaka, Brazil
- 4. Thierry Henry, France
- 5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
- 6. Xavi, Spain
- 7. Ronaldo, Brazil
- 8. Andres Iniesta, Spain
- 9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden
- 10. Lionel Messi, Argentina
- 11. Wayne Rooney, England
- 12. Steven Gerrard, England
- 13. Samuel Eto'o, Cameroon
- 14. Frank Lampard, England
- 15. Raul, Spain
- 16. Rio Ferdinand, England
- 17. Fernando Torres, Spain
- 18. Paul Scholes, England
- 19. John Terry, England
- 20. Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine.
Popular news
Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:12 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 16:59 Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced to the next stage: results of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:34 The top ten football players of the 2000s have been named Football news Today, 16:00 Sensational Leader. Girona has taken the top spot in La Liga for the first time in history Football news Today, 15:29 FIFA intends to suspend Eto'o from his position as president of the Cameroonian Football Association Football news Today, 14:53 Real Madrid convincingly defeated Las Palmas at their home stadium Football news Today, 14:24 Marseille has appointed Gennaro Gattuso as the head coach Football news Today, 13:17 Pochettino believes Chelsea's situation is less difficult than the coach had at Southampton & Spurs Football news Today, 12:27 Kylian Mbappé has sustained an injury and is undergoing training in gym Football news Today, 11:58 The former head coach of Spain's women's national team has been summoned in the Rubiales case
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023