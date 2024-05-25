RU RU
Motorsport News

Motorsport News Yesterday, 16:40
The Schumacher family won a lawsuit against a German magazine for a scandalous publication

The family of the renowned Formula-1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, has won a lawsuit against the magazine Die Aktuelle for creating a fake interview with the pilot using artificial intelligence.

In April 2023, Die Aktuelle published on its cover the words "Michael Schumacher, first interview," and inside it placed several quotes generated by a computer. Journalists attempted to pass off this interview as genuine.

The magazine's chief editor was immediately dismissed, and a year later, the Schumacher family received compensation of 200,000 euros.

It is worth noting that in 2013, Schumacher sustained a severe head injury and has since not appeared in public. His health condition is strictly guarded. It is believed that he is conscious but suffers from memory and communication problems. Since 2014, Schumacher has been undergoing rehabilitation at home in Switzerland, surrounded only by close friends and family.

