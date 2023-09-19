Man City starts the new Champions League season with a strong victory

Reigning Champions League winners Manchester City hosted Red Star at the Etihad Stadium. This is the second match in Group G, in the first Leipzig won Young Boys (1:3).

Manchester City totally dominated the first half. Guardiola's team made 22 shots on goal and seven on target. However, quite unexpectedly for everyone, it was Red Star that opened the scoring. In the 45th minute, Osman Bukari sensationally put the guests ahead.

The Serbian team was in the lead for a short time. Already in the 47th minute, Hooligan Alvarez equalized the score, and 13 minutes later, the Argentine scored a double. Man City turned the game around 15 minutes into the second half. In the 73rd minute, Rodri scored a goal and secured the advantage of the home team. Manchester City defeats Red Star 3:1.

Champions League. First round. Group G

"Manchester City" - "Red Star" - 3:1

Goals: 0:1 - 45 Bucari, 1:1 - 47 Alvarez, 2:1 - 60 Alvarez, 3:1 73 Rodri