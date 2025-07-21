The Puszcza vs Ruch Chorzów match interrupted. The reason revealed

Today in the city of Niepołomice, near Kraków, the final match of the first round of Poland's First League was underway between the local side Puszcza and Ruch Chorzów. However, the game was halted prematurely—and for a rather unconventional reason.

Details: According to the visiting team's press office, the interruption was due to a malfunction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which prompted the referee to lead both teams off the pitch. The issue appears to be systemic, as the broadcast of the match is also unavailable.

⏱️37' Mecz przerwany z powodu awarii systemu VAR. Obie drużyny schodzą do szatni. #PUNRCH 0:0 — Ruch Chorzów (@RuchChorzow1920) July 21, 2025

At the moment of interruption in the 37th minute, the score remained 0-0. The hosts squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot, as Ruch goalkeeper Jakub Bełecki denied Łukasz Sołowiej's effort in the 16th minute.

Reminder: Last season, Ruch finished ninth in the First League. Puszcza, meanwhile, were relegated from the local Ekstraklasa, ending the campaign in 16th place.