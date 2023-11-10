The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey number of the legendary Czech hockey maestro

RU RU NG NG
Hockey news Today, 16:55
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they will retire the number 68 in honor of the legendary Czech hockey icon, Jaromir Jagr.

The club revealed that the ceremony is set to take place on February 18, 2024. Henceforth, no Penguin's player will be allowed to don the number 68, as it will be permanently associated with Jagr.

Overall, the Pittsburgh franchise has only retired two other jersey numbers in its history – No. 21, worn by Michel Briere in his promising debut year before his tragic demise in a car accident, and No. 66, famously adorned by the legendary Mario Lemieux.

Jaromir Jagr, a Czech forward, holds the second position in regular-season NHL points and the fifth position in playoff Stanley Cup points. He ranks fourth in regular-season NHL goals and is the leading European NHL player in points and assists. Additionally, Jagr stands fourth in NHL history for the most games played.

Jagr secured the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992. He is a member of the "Triple Gold Club" since May 15, 2005, and was inducted into the Czech Ice Hockey Hall of Fame on November 4, 2008. In 2017, he was included in the NHL's list of the 100 greatest players of all time.

