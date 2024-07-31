The opponent was unable to continue the game. Iga Świątek advances to the semifinals of the Olympics

In the quarter-final match of the 2024 Olympic tennis tournament, Iga Świątek played against Danielle Collins on Wednesday, July 31.

The Polish player delivered a remarkable performance in the first set, overwhelming the American 6:1 in just 31 minutes. However, Collins responded with equal strength, winning the second set 6:2 and leveling the match at 1:1.

Unfortunately for Collins, the third set proved to be the most challenging. She experienced discomfort and took a medical timeout. With the score at 1:4 in favor of Świątek, Danielle Collins retired from the match. Consequently, Iga Świątek advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympics.

Olympics. Women’s tennis tournament. Quarter-final.

Świątek - Collins - 1:1 *retirement*