RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news The NHL has named its three stars of October

The NHL has named its three stars of October

Hockey news Yesterday, 16:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The NHL has named its three stars of October The NHL has named its three stars of October

The NHL has named the best players of the month, according to the league.

The third star of the month is David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. He scored in seven out of nine games and collected 14 points overall, including eight goals and six assists. In addition, the Boston Bruins have the best point streak in the franchise's history, earning points in all nine games. Currently, they are leading the Eastern Conference with 17 points.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks is the second star of October. The centerman had 16 points in nine games, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. Thanks to his performance, the Vancouver Canucks are in second place in the Western Conference with 13 points.

The first star of the month is Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. In the first eight games, he accumulated 18 points, scoring five goals and contributing 13 assists. Hughes has recorded the most points among Devils players in the first eight games of the season, surpassing the previous record of 15 points held by Paul Gardner in the 1977-78 season. The New Jersey Devils have earned 11 points in their first eight games and are currently in sixth place.

Recently, the NHL named the three stars of the past week.

Popular news
The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher
Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup
"We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup
VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine Tennis news Today, 02:02 VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine
Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup Football news Today, 01:42 Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup
Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division Football news Yesterday, 18:01 Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023