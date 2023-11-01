The NHL has named its three stars of October

The NHL has named the best players of the month, according to the league.

The third star of the month is David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. He scored in seven out of nine games and collected 14 points overall, including eight goals and six assists. In addition, the Boston Bruins have the best point streak in the franchise's history, earning points in all nine games. Currently, they are leading the Eastern Conference with 17 points.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks is the second star of October. The centerman had 16 points in nine games, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists. Thanks to his performance, the Vancouver Canucks are in second place in the Western Conference with 13 points.

The first star of the month is Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. In the first eight games, he accumulated 18 points, scoring five goals and contributing 13 assists. Hughes has recorded the most points among Devils players in the first eight games of the season, surpassing the previous record of 15 points held by Paul Gardner in the 1977-78 season. The New Jersey Devils have earned 11 points in their first eight games and are currently in sixth place.

