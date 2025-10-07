The Moroccan national team in training camp

A fitness session

At the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maamoura, the Moroccan national team held its first training session, ahead of the match against Bahrain next Thursday.

The objective of this session is to get players back into shape after playing matches with their clubs last weekend. At the same time, the other players worked on technical and tactical aspects in the presence of national coach Walid Regragui and his coaching staff.

Most of the players called up have already joined this camp, and the Atlas Lions continued their preparation this Tuesday.