The match between Atletico and Sevilla was postponed due to a storm

The match of the fourth round of La Liga between Atlético and Sevilla was postponed due to bad weather conditions, reports Marca.

La Liga postponed the match between Atlético and Sevilla due to heavy rain during Sunday and Monday's match. A strong storm that hit different parts of the peninsula, including the capital Madrid. Therefore, with the agreement of both teams and the league, the match was postponed. The State Meteorological Agency issued a red alert. Also, citizens are asked to avoid traveling because wind gusts can reach 120 l/m2. Madrid is in for a very difficult evening, it is expected that the rainfall record set in 1972 will be broken today.

In an official statement, La Liga emphasized that given the extreme weather situation in Madrid, according to the red alert and the recommendations of the authorities, the league held negotiations and decided to postpone the match between Atlético and Sevilla. The new date and time will be announced as soon as possible.

On Sunday, September 3, the match of the fourth round of La Liga between Atlético and Sevilla was supposed to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. After three rounds, Atlético is in third place and has seven points. In Sevilla, the situation is worse, they have not yet won a single point this season.