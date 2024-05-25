The Manchester United and England legend has taken charge of a Championship team
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has officially taken charge of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
The duration of the former striker's contract with his new club has not been disclosed.
Rooney's last position was with Birmingham City, from which he was dismissed in January following a series of poor results. Prior to that, the 38-year-old former striker managed D.C. United and Derby County.
Plymouth narrowly avoided relegation at the end of the Championship season, finishing in 21st place, just one point above the relegation zone.
As a player, Rooney is best known for his time at Manchester United and Everton. In the "Red Devils" jersey, the Englishman played 559 matches, scoring 253 goals and providing 145 assists.
