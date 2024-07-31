The legendary Brazilian footballer received a red card and left the field in tears

On Wednesday, July 31, the final matches of the group stage of the women’s football tournament at the Olympics took place. The Brazilian team faced Spain.

In this match, there was a dramatic turn of events for the legendary Brazilian footballer Marta. The 38-year-old forward received a straight red card in the 45+6 minute and left the field prematurely. During this moment, she was seen crying. The situation is dire for Brazil, as they risk not advancing to the knockout stage, and this could be Marta's final appearance at the Olympics.

Marta is in tears after being sent off in what could be her last Olympics game 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ecm21q1DBJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 31, 2024

Marta, a Brazilian forward, is considered one of the greatest footballers in the world. She spent a significant part of her career with Swedish club Umeå, with whom she won the Swedish Championship four times.

She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist with the Brazilian women's national team (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008). Marta also boasts the Golden Boot at the 2004 U-19 Women’s World Cup; the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2007 Women’s World Cup; and the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year titles for 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010.

