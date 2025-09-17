RU RU ES ES FR FR
The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017

An incredible comeback.
Football news Today, 12:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos host Cypriot side Pafos — and among the visitors’ ranks is a true icon.

Details: We are talking about Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. At 38, he once again stepped onto the Champions League stage, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he featured for Chelsea. After that, he went on to play for Arsenal, Flamengo, and Fortaleza. In the summer of 2025, Luiz signed with Pafos.

Earlier, we reported that Barcelona announced their squad for the trip to Newcastle for Thursday’s Champions League clash, with no place in the list for Lamine Yamal.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

