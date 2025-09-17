The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017

An incredible comeback.

On Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, Olympiacos host Cypriot side Pafos — and among the visitors’ ranks is a true icon.

Details: We are talking about Brazilian centre-back David Luiz. At 38, he once again stepped onto the Champions League stage, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he featured for Chelsea. After that, he went on to play for Arsenal, Flamengo, and Fortaleza. In the summer of 2025, Luiz signed with Pafos.

