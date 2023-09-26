RU RU NG NG
The Napoli head coach has four matches to rectify the situation

Football news Today, 15:16
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/rudigarciaoff/

Napoli are already looking for a replacement for head coach Rudi Garcia and have been given four matches to rectify the situation, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club has recently been in contact with former PSG coach Christophe Galtier, who was considered as one of the candidates for the post of Napoli coach in the summer. The Italian club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is already preparing for the future and Rudy Garcia has four games to turn the tide. The former coach of PSG is also monitoring the situation and wants to get a job again.

Napoli have won just once in their last four games. The club is in seventh place in Serie A. Garcia took charge of the Neapolitans this summer. Napoli's four closest rivals are Udinese, Lecce, Real Madrid and Fiorentina.

We will remind that Marseille is also considering Galtier for the post of head coach. Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria contacted former PSG coach Christophe Galtier. For now, he wanted to know about the coach's plans for the future. Galtier is a native of Marseille and highly appreciates his management of the club. The Olympic management wants to appoint a coach who will not need time for adaptation. That is why they paid attention to Christopher Galtier.

