The German Football Federation has started negotiations with Nagelsmann

The German Football Federation has started negotiations with manager Julian Nagelsmann, reports Sport1.

As Jurgen Klopp is unavailable for negotiations and will not be in charge of the German national team at the moment, as he is loyal to Liverpool and wants to work out his contract, which runs until 2026.

The German Football Association has started negotiations with the former manager of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann. The German specialist himself is interested in working in the national team. For him, this is a unique opportunity to be the coach of Germany at the home tournament. Also, Nagelsman's name is discussed within the team.

We will remind that on Tuesday, September 12, Germany defeated France in a friendly match with the score 2:1. The home team made a great start to the game and already in the fourth minute Thomas Müller opened the scoring in the match and put Germany ahead. In the 87th minute, the hosts caught the French on a counterattack and Leroy Sane scored the second goal for the Bundesteam. Two minutes later, the same Sane scored a French player in his own penalty area and Griezmann closed the gap.

Germany won for the first time in six months.