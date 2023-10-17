The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden

French leader Emmanuel Macron has expressed his views on the tragic murder of two Swedish fans in Belgium.

According to the French President, immediately after the tragic events he spoke with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo to express the solidarity of the French at this terrible moment for Brussels.

“I would like to express my condolences to the victims of this cowardly attack and support to my Belgian and Swedish friends. In these difficult moments, the whole world is with you,” he said.

The tragedy occurred on October 16 in Brussels before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden. Before the start of the match, two Swedish fans were shot dead.

After this, the meeting was stopped after the first half and did not continue. At the time of the break the score was 1:1. In the Swedish national team, Victor Gyökeres scored a goal, and in the Belgian national team, Romelu Lukaku scored a goal, converting a penalty. It remains unclear exactly when the match will be completed.