The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier has taken charge of the Qatari team Al-Duhail, as announced on the club's official website.

The leadership of Al-Duhail reached an agreement with the French specialist Christophe Galtier. He replaces the Argentine Hernan Crespo as the head coach.

In December 2017, Galtier became the head coach of Lille, replacing Marcelo Bielsa. At the time, the team was in 18th place, and the club was not allowed to register new players during the winter transfer window. Nevertheless, Galtier managed to save Lille from relegation, finishing in 17th place.

The following season, Lille performed much better. Under Galtier's guidance, the team finished in second place and reached the group stage of the Champions League. Christophe Galtier was named the best French coach of 2019 by France Football magazine. However, his debut in the Champions League with Lille did not go well, as the team earned only one point and finished fourth in the group.

On July 5, 2022, Galtier took over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), signing a two-year contract. On July, 2023, his contract with PSG was terminated by mutual agreement.