The fate of the coach of the German national team after a series of failures became known
Football news Today, 09:30
Photo: Germany national team twitter
Head coach of the German national team Hans-Dieter Flick is not going to leave his position.
Recall that now the German team has a series of four matches without victories, which alarms the fans.
Flick believes that his style of play is well suited for the national team. He noted that he likes working with the best German players.
Despite three losses in five games this year, Flick promised to improve the team's performance in the upcoming September games.
