The Fall of Crucero del Norte From Top Flight to Amateur Ranks

Crucero del Norte has gone from facing Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentina’s top division to losing its place in professional football in just ten years. The club from Misiones suffered relegation after a 4-1 defeat to Boca Unidos in the Federal A, sending it down to the Torneo Regional Amateur, the fourth tier of Argentine football and no longer professional.

Founded in 2003, the Colectivero rose at a remarkable pace, climbing from the Posadas local league to the Argentino C, B, and A divisions before earning promotion to the Primera B Nacional in 2012. Its pinnacle came in 2014 when, aided by a restructuring that expanded the Primera División to 30 teams, it reached the top flight only 12 years after being created. It became the youngest club ever to compete in Argentina’s elite.

Their time at the top was brief. With just three wins in 30 matches, Crucero went straight back down but left lasting memories, such as their visit to La Bombonera and hosting River Plate in Misiones. That highlight, however, was the start of a decline they could not reverse.

By 2017, the team had dropped to the Federal A, where it spent seven seasons in mediocrity. The most recent campaign was the worst, with only 10 points in 16 games and a disastrous Reválida stage in which it collected just two points. The decisive blow came against Boca Unidos, sealing their relegation.

Now, Crucero del Norte returns to its roots, competing once again in the Regional Amateur and the local Posadas league. It faces the challenge of rebuilding from scratch, a harsh twist of fate for a club that a decade ago was living its greatest dream against the giants of Argentine football.