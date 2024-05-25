The expansion into basketball continues. Next season, Dubai will be represented in the Liga ABA

In accordance with the decisions of the ABA League Assembly and following the approval of the shareholders' agreement, a long-term contract has been signed between the basketball club Dubai and the ABA League. Thus, all key elements of future sports and business cooperation have been defined, starting with Dubai BC's participation in the AdmiralBet ABA League from the 2024/25 season.

Through intensive and transparent communication, while strictly adhering to all internal regulations of the ABA League, all details of this ambitious sports-business project have been agreed upon. All parties involved anticipate significant benefits from this project: not only the ABA League, its shareholders, and Dubai BC, but basketball as a whole.

Dubravko Kmetović, director of the ABA League, stated that this decision will increase the level of competition, open access to a new market, and provide the league with much greater profit.