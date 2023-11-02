The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher

England defender Alex Greenwood suffered a serious head injury. This happened in the Nations League game against Belgium (2:3), reports Reuters.

In the near future, the athlete must undergo an in-depth medical examination at her club, Manchester City.

During one of the game episodes of the match, Greenwood collided heads with the Belgian striker Jassinna Blom. After this, Greenwood was given first aid for 12 minutes; she could not get up from the lawn.

As for her opponent, she continued to play with a bandage on her head. Greenwood was carried off the field on a stretcher.

"Alex Greenwood will return to City Football Academy for further medical assessment after suffering a head injury during an international game. We confirm that she is being closely monitored, is alert and well and will go home before being assessed by our medical team," the club made a statement.

It is preliminary known that Greenwood suffered a concussion.