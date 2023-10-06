The coach was beaten, the players were arrested: the Conference League match ended in scandal

The Conference League match between Az Alkmaar and Legia Warsaw (1:0) ended in a loud scandal.

Even before the start of the match, riots broke out near the stadium, causing the police to use tear gas. Some Polish fans came to the stadium without tickets, and the ultras even managed to get batons and pepper spray from the special forces. During the confrontation with the fans, a local officer lost consciousness.

After the match, Legia was detained by police and security. When the team was finally allowed to proceed to the bus, the police attacked the players, including the club president.

The police demanded that team captain Josué Pesqueira and team defender Radovan Pankov get off the bus or be taken out by force.

As a result, the players were detained. The president and coach of the Polish team followed them by taxi to Amsterdam. The Polish consulate in the Netherlands already knows about the event. The situation with the detainees is complicated by the fact that the detainees are not Polish citizens, and the police refuse to provide information to the Polish consul. Now representatives of the club are trying to establish a contract with the consulates of Serbia and Portugal.

According to media reports, the police attacked not only the players, but also the staff and Legia president Dariusz Mioduski. The team's physical training coach, Michal Kwietniewski, was beaten with batons.