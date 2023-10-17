The Argentina national team named the best football player after Messi

RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni does not consider the criticism of Argentine national team striker Lautaro Martinez fair.

The footballer was subject to discussion due to the fact that he scores few goals in the Argentina national team.

“Lautaro is the second scorer in the team after Messi. We're not worried. He is one of our best players and we count on him. I didn't even talk to him about this problem. I'm not worried about it, I don't know about him, but I think not. The other day he had an impressive match, and I have nothing more to say,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by the official website of journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Let us remind you that Martinez has been playing for the main team of Argentina since 2018. During this time, the Inter striker took part in 51 matches, in which he scored 21 goals and seven assists.

Last season he became the top scorer for Inter Milan. Together with the team, he reached the Champions League final.

