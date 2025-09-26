Tevez Finalizes Talleres Lineup for Vital Clash Against Sarmiento

Carlos Tevez is preparing his Talleres de Córdoba squad for a crucial home match against Sarmiento de Junín this Saturday at 9:15 p.m. local time at the Mario Kempes Stadium, La Voz del Interior reported. The Albiazul are chasing a long-awaited victory in the Clausura’s 10th round, just one week before the derby against Belgrano.

Tevez will be forced to make one change, with Gabriel Báez replacing the suspended Miguel Navarro at left back. In midfield, Matías Galarza has served his suspension, but the coach is expected to keep Juan Camilo Portilla in the starting role.

The projected lineup is Guido Herrera; Matías Catalán, Rodrigo Guth, José Luis Palomino; Augusto Schott, Ulises Ortegoza, Portilla, Báez; Rubén Botta; Valentín Depietri and Federico Girotti. Tevez hopes to turn recent improved performances into three points after a string of draws.

Injuries are also clearing up for the squad. Colombian winger Luis Miguel Angulo is available again, center-back Juan Gabriel Rodríguez is fit, while Nahuel Bustos and Emanuel Reynoso have recovered in time to make the squad list.

Authorities have set up a security operation for the match: stadium gates will open at 7 p.m., public transport will run from 6:30 p.m., and all four stands at the Kempes will be open to club members.

For Talleres, victory is crucial not only for the table but also to build momentum ahead of the highly anticipated Córdoba derby.