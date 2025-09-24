Tennis legend Boris Becker reveals how Jürgen Klopp tried to visit him in prison

He shared details about his past

Legendary former tennis player Boris Becker faced serious legal troubles after ending his professional career. In his book Inside, the German recalls that period of his life when he had to serve time behind bars.

As is well known, Becker spent eight months in British prisons Wandsworth and Huntercombe. The former athlete was sentenced to two and a half years for concealing assets from creditors. During this difficult chapter, he received support from family, close friends, and among them was Jürgen Klopp.

🚨 NEW: Boris Becker has claimed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was barred from visiting him in prison by authorities. #lfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/ovdrY0CT7C — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 21, 2022

The former Liverpool manager even wanted to visit Boris in prison, but the British prison service denied him permission twice. The reason for the refusal was concern about potentially excessive publicity.

Becker admitted that despite not being able to meet in person, Klopp continued to support him, regularly keeping in touch over the phone.

📲 | Tennis Legend Boris Becker received the Legend Award at the SportBILD Awards.



He was then asked by a follower on social media X: 'who is that baddie next to you?' To which he replied:



'Jurgen Klopp!" 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/TduZFCZWfG — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 26, 2025

To recall, Boris Becker was sentenced to prison in April 2022. The reason was the German's financial misconduct — illegally transferring large sums to third-party accounts and hiding assets after being officially declared bankrupt.