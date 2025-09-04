RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tena Prepares Guatemala for a Tough Clash With El Salvador

Football news Today, 17:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Guatemala kicks off the final stage of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers on Thursday against El Salvador. According to AS.com, head coach Luis Fernando Tena addressed the media before the opening match, reflecting on his team’s progress and confidence following a breakthrough run at the 2025 Gold Cup.

The Mexican coach stressed that the squad arrives in good shape. “We don’t have injuries, all 24 players are ready. We trust in our strength, but under no circumstances do we think it will be an easy game. I expect a very tough, even, hard-fought match with very few goals. Both teams have solid defensive systems,” he said.

El Salvador is Guatemala’s first test in Group A, which also includes Panama and Suriname. Tena predicted a close competition. “I like what I see in our team, but I also know how strong the rivals are. This will be decided in the last round, maybe even on goal difference. It’s very important to start with a win,” he emphasized.

Asked about Guatemala being labeled as favorites for the opener, Tena responded cautiously. “We’ve read that we’re favorites for this game, but clearly Panama is the main contender to win the group. Still, surprises can happen. We are not overconfident, and Panama cannot assume they’ll top the group easily either. We know each other well and matches have to be played on the field,” he noted.

He closed his remarks with a message aimed at boosting local pride. “Guatemalan football has more quality than people think. Today we believe in ourselves, based on results and the way we’re playing. We have a strong team, our fans know it and so do our opponents.”

