Ten Hag elucidated the significance of the comeback in the match against Brentford for Man United

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, expressed his thoughts following the match against Brentford (2:1):

"We can always play better, but we cannot afford to give away goals easily. We had some good spells, controlling the game for extended periods, but at this level, we cannot concede goals as readily as we did today. We need to be more responsible.

Throughout the season, we need to identify a starting point to build upon, and I believe we've found it. This game, in many ways, reflects our season's start: mistakes followed by a comeback, a display of character. This moment should be pivotal. We are aware that we need to make changes, to reset," articulated Erik ten Hag during the Sky Sports broadcast.