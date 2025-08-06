Ten Clubs Confirmed for 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup With Full Format and Schedule

The ten clubs participating in the third edition of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup have been confirmed, with the competition set to run from August to December 2025, as announced by the confederation. The tournament will crown the best Caribbean club and serve as a qualifier for the 2026 Champions Cup.

The group stage will feature two groups of five teams. Group A includes Mount Pleasant FA (Jamaica), SV Robinhood (Suriname), O&M FC (Dominican Republic), Central FC (Trinidad and Tobago), and Moca FC, winner of the CFU Club Shield. Group B consists of Cibao FC (Dominican Republic), Cavalier FC (Jamaica), Defence Force FC (Trinidad and Tobago), Juventus de Cayes (Haiti), and Weymouth Wales, CFU Club Shield runner-up.

Each team will play four matches in the group stage — two at home and two away — scheduled between August 19 and October 2. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, which features home-and-away semifinals from October 21 to 30. The third-place match and final will be played over two legs from November 25 to December 4.

The semifinals will match the winner of Group A against the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. In both knockout rounds, the club with the better overall record will host the second leg.

The Caribbean Cup continues to grow as a key competition for regional clubs and a direct pathway to top-tier continental action.