Teko Modise reveals how Pitso Mosimane changed his career

South African football legend Teko Modise shared a story about how he made one of the most crucial choices at the start of his career — and it wasn't in favor of the Premier League giants.

After the triumphant 2005/06 season with the now-defunct City Pillars club, where he was named the National First Division Player of the Year, Modise found himself on the radar of all 16 Premier League teams in South Africa. An offer from any of the giants — Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or Mamelodi Sundowns — seemed like a dream. But things turned out differently.

In an interview with the podcast Izinja zeGame, Teko admitted that from the beginning, he approached his decision without unnecessary emotions: "I understood that every decision defines my life. You can't just get excited about the first offer that comes your way — you have to think about the future," he noted.

According to Modise, he held personal meetings with representatives of the country's leading clubs. However, everything changed after a conversation with Pitso Mosimane — then coach of SuperSport United. Unlike the others, Mosimane started not with enticing promises but with a real discussion about tactics and Teko's role on the field.

"We were sitting in a restaurant, and Pitso began to literally coach me: explaining where I would play, what would be required of me. He wasn't just inviting me to the team — he was already building a plan. That's when I realized: I want to play for SuperSport United," recalled the midfielder.

Modise's story shows that in the battle for players, it's not just about the financial aspect. A smart approach and the ability to see a player's potential can play a decisive role. Today, Sundowns are associated with dominance on the South African stage largely due to the standards set by Pitso Mosimane.

And for clubs like Pirates and Chiefs, Teko Modise's words are a reminder: to attract the best, it's not just about paying more; it's about working with players the right way.