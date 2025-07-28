Taking a break from football in his free time: Neymar joins a poker tournament

Santos star Neymar decided to take his mind off his club's recent struggles by spending his day off playing poker. The footballer shared photos from the event on his Instagram page.

Neymar attended the poker tournament together with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. He captioned his post featuring snapshots from the event: “A day off is for relaxing and doing what you love with the people who are always by your side ❤️.”

It's worth noting that Neymar visited the PokerStars Brasil venue—the Brazilian branch of the world's largest online poker room, PokerStars.

Additionally, yesterday saw another match in the Brazilian championship, where Santos once again failed to secure a win. The Fish drew 2-2 with Sport Recife. Neymar played the full match but couldn't contribute to the scoresheet.

In the league table, Santos remains in the relegation zone. The team sits 17th, with just 15 points from 16 matches.