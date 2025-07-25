Neymar took to the pitch before the Internacional match with his eldest daughter

Santos captain Neymar touched hearts as he walked onto the pitch for the match against Internacional, hand in hand with his little daughter Mavie. He shared the heartwarming photos with his followers on Instagram.

The Brazilian star posted a snapshot holding Mavie in his arms during the teams' pre-match lineup.

It's worth noting that Neymar recently welcomed his fourth child—his fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, gave birth to a baby girl named Mel. They are also raising their daughter Mavie together. In addition, Neymar has two other children from previous relationships: his eldest son, Davi Lucca, who is 14, and a daughter, Helena, who just turned one.

To add, Santos lost the match against Internacional, remaining in the relegation zone on the league table—the Peixe sit 17th, with only 14 points from 15 rounds.

Incidentally, after the game, Neymar got into a heated exchange with a frustrated fan who hurled insults at him. Santos' goalkeeper had to escort the captain away from the stands.