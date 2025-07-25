RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neymar speaks out emotionally about his altercation with a fan after the match against Internacional

He spoke his mind about everything that had built up
Football news Today, 06:03
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar speaks out emotionally about his altercation with a fan after the match against Internacional Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar found himself in a minor scandal after the match against Internacional, getting into a heated argument with a fan in the stands. Later, the footballer decided to address the situation, posting a statement on his Instagram page.

The Brazilian didn't hold back his emotions as he explained the roots of the confrontation.

"In the heat of the match, it's hard to control your feelings when you're unfairly insulted... and I will never argue with a fan when he shouts abuse at me during a game. There, he has the right to say whether I played well or not, and he is completely entitled to boo me. What he can't do is insult me the way he did. Saying I'm a mercenary for my father, talking about my family and friends... sorry, but that's hard to take 🤷🏽‍♂️

I came to Santos to help the club both on and off the pitch. And the day the fans think I can no longer help or that I'm somehow harming the club, I'll be the first to pack my things and leave. Santos is one of my greatest passions, and as long as I have the strength, I'll do everything possible for this club. I'll run, fight, shout, and even battle if I can, to take Santos where it deserves to be."

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
