Everyone was left disappointed
Football news Today, 08:34
Neymar has emotional exchange with fan after another Santos defeat

Santos star Neymar was visibly upset after his team's latest loss in the Brazilian league. The club's supporters were equally frustrated, choosing to express their discontent directly to the captain. A heated exchange between one fan and the footballer was caught on camera and quickly made its way to social media.

The video shows Neymar having a passionate discussion with a fan in the stands before Santos goalkeeper João Paulo steps in and leads him away from the crowd.

As a reminder, the Peixe hosted Internacional yesterday in a home league match, suffering a 1-2 defeat. Neymar played the full 90 minutes but was unable to contribute any goals or assists.

This defeat keeps Santos in the relegation zone, sitting 17th in the table. The team has managed only 14 points from 15 matches. It's worth noting that Neymar featured in just 7 games during this stretch, missing several due to injury and a few more through suspension.

