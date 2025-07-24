RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neymar couldn't help. Santos lose their second match in a row

The Brazilian superstar couldn't save his team.
Football news Today, 01:19
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, held overnight into Thursday, July 24, Santos hosted Internacional on their home turf.

The visitors struck first and quickly took the lead. Santos tried to respond with a goal of their own, but the home side failed to convert their chances. Internacional, though under pressure, managed to maintain control and netted a second goal in the 75th minute.

During stoppage time, Santos managed to get on the scoreboard, but that was all the team from the namesake city could muster.

Neymar played the full match and had a handful of promising chances. He tested the keeper three times, sent a few shots wide, hit the woodwork, but couldn't contribute a goal or assist.

Santos have now slipped into the relegation zone, sitting on 14 points after 15 rounds. Their next match is scheduled for the night of July 27 against Sport Recife.

